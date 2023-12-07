The State's budgetary watchdog has given scathing assessment of Budget 2024, and says the government is in danger of repeating the mistakes of the past.

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council says the coalition used 'gimmickry' to downplay the effects its 12 billion euro package would have on inflation.

IFAC says an 'everything now' approach was taken, using strong tax receipts in good times to expand the budget quickly, risking price pressures and bad value for money.

It also accuses the government of ignoring spending overruns in health, and failing to target cost-of-living supports to those who need them most.