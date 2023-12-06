CADBURY SECRET SANTA ALLOWS YOU TO SEND A CHOCOLATE BAR SECRETLY TO A LOVED ONE THIS CHRISTMAS

This Christmas,22,000 people across Ireland can spread generosity and send Cadbury chocolate in secret to someone special FOR FREE.

The campaign launches with a joyful Christmas ad announcing the return of the much-loved service and of the delightful Cadbury Secret Santa postman, Jeff

Today the nation’s favourite chocolate brand, Cadbury has announced that its much-anticipated Cadbury Secret Santa postal service is back. Returning for its sixth year, Cadbury Secret Santa is a much-loved festive ritual that invites up to22,000 people across Ireland to share a moment of generosity and send a bar of delicious Cadbury chocolate to someone special for free completely in secret* via pop-up posters across the country.

As the festive season draws closer, many gifts will be travelling around the country by train, and the lovable Cadbury Secret Santa postman Jeff is inviting fans to take part in the chocolate brand’s ritual. Spotted being loaded onto the Cadbury Secret Santa Express at the Secret Santa Depot, the secret deliveries of Cadbury chocolate bars are on track to reach loved ones near and far from today, with the train full steam ahead across the nation.

How to Take Part

To take part in a shared moment of warmth and generosity, festive fans and chocolate aficionados alike should look out for the Cadbury Secret Santa posters that will be appearing across the country, including bus stops, stations and shopping centres from now until 24th December. Making it easier than ever to gift chocolate in secret, more special digital posters will be appearing than ever before. Once tracked down, Secret Santas can scan a QR code to virtually meet Jeff, the Cadbury Secret Santa postman, and be taken on an interactive digital journey to help them choose a chocolate bar to gift toa loved one.

Each day of the campaign additional bars will be released to give as many people as possible the chance to send a bar of chocolate in secret to someone special because there's no more selfless act of generosity than giving someone a gift in secret!

Secret Santa’s can choose the recipient's favourite Cadbury chocolate with a range of bars offered via the free pop-up postal service including Vegan Plant bar and classic Cadbury Dairy Milk, Oreo, Wholenut, Fruit & Nutand Winter Wonderland bars.

The postal service is also unveiled alongside the brand’s Christmas advert, which stars the much-loved, cheeky Cadbury Secret Santa postman Jeff. In the film, the generous character showcases how, through the pop-up posters, viewers can spread joy and generosity by sending an anonymous bar of Cadbury chocolate to a loved one for free.

Cadbury Partners with ALONE to Make Christmas Special for Everyone

Cadbury is also partnering with ALONE this Christmas to help make the festive special for everyone. In the spirit of generosity, Cadbury believes that everyone deserves a treat, that is why they have partnered with ALONE to donate Cadbury products to older people and volunteers this Christmas.

Maighréad Lynch, Brand Manager at Mondelēz comments, “Our cherished Cadbury Secret Santa ritual is back this year and we wanted to make Cadbury Secret Santa more accessible than ever before, ensuring that the magic of gifting reaches every corner of Ireland. With Christmas fast approaching, Cadbury is extending the opportunity to 22,000 lucky individuals across the country to anonymously bestow a bar of delicious Cadbury chocolate upon someone special. This heartfelt gesture, delivered in secrecy, is sure to warm the hearts of loved ones across the country,

The spirit of Christmas is about spreading joy and kindness and at Cadbury, we are delighted to be partnering with ALONE as our charity partner. By partnering with ALONE, we aim to make Christmas special for those who need it most, bringing moments of delight and warmth to their lives."

As the festive season unfolds, Cadbury invites everyone to embrace the spirit of giving and participate in the Cadbury Secret Santa ritual. Send a bar of Cadbury chocolate secretly to someone special, The Cadbury Secret Santa Postal Service* will run across Ireland from today until 24th December. To find out more, visit secretsanta.cadbury.ie