X - formerly known as Twitter - has declined an invitation to appear before the Oireachtas Media Committee.

The company cited ongoing legal proceedings for not attending, however representatives from Tiktok, Meta and Google are currently appearing.

The Dublin riots have placed renewed focus on the role of social media when it comes to removing harmful content and disinformation.

Fine Gael TD for Galway East, Ciaran Cannon, says he's disappointed by X's no show: