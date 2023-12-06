Two three-year-olds and an eight-year-old are among the 172 people who have been killed on the roads since the start of the year.

Figures from PARC road safety group show 72 people under the age of 30 lost their lives between the 1st of January and this day last week.

Tipperary has the highest number of road deaths in the country at 16- that figure includes eight people under 30 and four deaths in the same incident.

Susan Gray from PARC says the number of young people dying on the roads is shocking.