Cabinet has included the Western Rail Corridor in it’s submissions for projects to be funded under the TEN-T Network.

The Ten-T Network is a Trans European network that is building a spine of transport projects across Europe.

If the submission is successful funding will be forthcoming to the Western Rail Corridor.

Minister Dara Calleary has confirmed this development to Midwest News who says the Claremorris to Athenry line is a feasible project and will continue to pursue the investment.

Minister Calleary has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.