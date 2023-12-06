Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Senator Pippa Hackett, has today announced that a 60% grant rate will apply to investments funded by the Organic Processing Investment Grant Scheme (OPIG) in the new year. The scheme has a budget of €1.5 million to support investments in the Irish organic processing sector.

Announcing the scheme, the Mayo native says there is a growing momentum behind organic farming with a doubling of the number of organic farmers this year to 4,000.

The OPIG scheme provides funding to processors who wish to invest in developing facilities for the processing, preparation, grading, packing and storage of organic products.

Minister Hackett anticipates significant interest from industry in the OPIG scheme which will open on January 1st and remain open until January 31st. The Minister concluded by reminding farmers that the that the closing date for the receipt of applications to the Organic Farming Scheme has been extended to Friday 15th December, and that applications will continue to be accepted up to this date.