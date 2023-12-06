Friends and family of missing persons will gather today to remember their loved ones on Missing Persons Day.

An annual ceremony will take place in Croke Park to commemorate those who went out and never came home.

Trevor Deely's family say they have not given up hope that their loved one may walk through the front door of the family home once again.

The Kildare man was last seen heading home from a work Christmas party on the 8th of December 2000 and will be gone 23 years on Friday.

He is one of those who will be remembered today at the ceremony to mark Missing Persons Day.

Trevor’s brother Mark lives in Castlebar and has travelled to the ceremony in Croke Park.

He has been telling Midwest News that it’s a bitter sweet event to attend.