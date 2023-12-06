34 schools in Mayo have been included in the Hot School Meals Programme next year.

The schools have been included as part of a list of 900 primary schools across every county that will receive Hot School Meals from April, 2024.

Mayo Senator Lisa Chambers says its welcome news that more Mayo schools have been included in the scheme, an important initiative that helps with children’s wellbeing and nutrition. It is also known to facilitate better education outcomes and will be a relief to many parents and families that are struggling financially.

The Fianna Fail Senator says that it is her party’s aim to see the scheme expanded to include every primary school in the country.