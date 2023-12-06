Water supply is due to be restored to all Achill householders and businesses within the next number of hours. That’s according to local councillor Paul McNamara.

The Fianna Fail councillor told Midwest News this morning that two major bursts occurred on the main supply over the past two days, one occurred at Keem Road and the other at Shraheens. As a result hundreds of homes and businesses on Achill were left without a supply.

Irish Water and council staff have now repaired both bursts, but the reservoirs ran dry, and it will now take a number of hours today before the full supply is restored.