Gardai­ could soon be wearing baseball caps.

They're going to be trialed from this morning in three Garda stations in Galway, Cork and Dublin.

100 officers will wear a soft baseball cap and a 'bump stop cap' which offers better protection.

They'll then give feedback on how the caps feel and what the public think about them.

The Garda station in Galway being used for the trial is Ballinasloe.