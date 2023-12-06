Clerical staff are staging a series of lunchtime protests at health centres around the country today and tomorrow.

They are demanding a halt to a HSE ban on recruitment.

Demonstrations will take place at a number of HSE facilities across the country from 12:45pm today including Mayo University Hospital and University Hospital Galway.

Similar protests will take place tomorrow at Sligo University Hospital.

Media Relations Director with Forsa Niall Shanahan says that despite extensive engagement, the HSE remains unwilling to acknowledge that vacant posts must be filled.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.