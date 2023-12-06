Credit Unions around the country are seeing their memberships grow by 1 thousand people per week.

The Irish League of Credit Union's annual report for 2023.

For the year to September, loans were up 555 million euro while the overall arrears ratios is down to 2.7 per cent, a record low across the financial services sector.

It comes after a recent survey found that customers voted their local Credit Union as the best business in terms of customer experience

ILCU CEO David Malone says they've shown that you don't need to choose between good service and achieving financial results.