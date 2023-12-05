Fórsa trade union’s clerical and administrative members in the HSE will take part in a series of lunchtime protests, at various HSE sites nationwide, tomorrow and Thursday as part of the union’s ongoing campaign of industrial action, in response to the HSE’s unilateral imposition of a moratorium on recruitment.

Fórsa’s sustained action of non-cooperation commenced on 6th of October and escalated on 27th October, following the HSE’s imposition of a moratorium on recruitment in clerical and administrative grades. In recent weeks the national health body has halted all recruitment as health services enter the challenging mid-winter period.

Fórsa’s national secretary for Health and Welfare, Ashley Connolly, said: “Clerical and admin staff at the HSE are not responsible for budget overruns. Despite extensive engagement by Fórsa, the HSE remains unwilling to acknowledge that vacant posts must be filled. At this time of year, the health services need to be fully staffed, not understaffed

“These protests are the next step in our campaign of industrial action, providing an opportunity for health workers to voice their opposition to the continuing recruitment freeze, while minimising the effect on service delivery or service users,” she said.

Ms Connolly said Fórsa’s instructions for ongoing industrial action remain in place: “The decision of the HSE to implement a recruitment freeze is unjust and our members are engaged in action designed to illustrate the growing problems of non-recruitment to senior management.

“As we enter the midwinter season, vital posts remain unfilled, which will mean pressure building up at points of delivery throughout our health service. The HSE must recruit and fill vital positions now, before services are irreversibly affected,” she said.

The lunchtime protests will take place at Mayo University Hospital and University Hospital Galway tomorrow.

A protest will take place at Sligo University Hospital on Thursday.