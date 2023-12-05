Iarnród Éireann has announced it has awarded a contract for the major redevelopment of Ceannt Station in Galway – with works to get underway in January.

It says the project will ensure Ceannt Station becomes a vital expanded and integrated transport hub in the heart of Galway.

Iarnród Éireann says Ceannt Station is possibly the best located railway and bus station in any of Ireland’s major cities.

BAM Ireland will be leading its redevelopment into a state-of-the-art transport hub.

It’s expected that construction works will get underway in January, with the bulk of the project set to be completed by the middle of 2026.