Charlestown library are to hold an open day tomorrow to mark the reopening of the facility.

The celebrations will kick off at 10 a.m., with the official re-opening formalities and photos at 1 p.m.

There will be story time sessions, with local classes invited to join in, and a local history session, a chance for photos and, above all, a sense of celebration at the welcome return of a library service to the Charlestown community.