A Mayo TD and former inter county footballer has once again critised the GAA's decision to place many big inter county games behind a paywall.

GAAGO yesterday announced their schedule for the 2024 championship season, with 38 games set to be streamed on the streaming platform.

Deputy Alan Dillon has strongly criticised the decision, saying it blocks out many older people who may not be able to use internet services but also those in rural Ireland where they may not have a reliable broadband connection.

The GAA President says he's confident supporters will be satisfied with the product offered by GAAgo in the coming season.

Larry McCarthy's defended the decision, saying that they wouldn't have been broadcast otherwise.

However Fine Gael Deputy Dillon told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that while all games may not have been broadcast, other national stations such as Virgin Media and TG4 should also have been considered to stream games....