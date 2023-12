People with intellectual disabilities are being encouraged to sign up for a Just A Minute Card.

The card is celebrating it's 4th birthday this week and serves as an indicator that the user may need help when using public transport.

It was first introduced in 2019 and is supported by operators such as Bus Eireann, Go Ahead Ireland, Luas and Irish Rail.

The NTA says around 15 thousand cards have been issued since the scheme was first set up in 2019.