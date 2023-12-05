An event will take place this weekend in Ballintubber, Co Roscommon to celebrate the work of ALONE.

The charity, that enables people to age at home, is a national organisation that aims to improve the physical, emotional and mental wellbeing of older people.

An event filled with music and stories this Sunday (December 10) begins with an ecumenical prayer in St Bride’s Church at 2:00pm.

This is followed by a ‘Rambling House’ event in Garvey’s Pub at 3:00pm.





Local storytellers and musicians will be on display throughout the day.





The event is supported by ALONE, Roscommon Leader Partnership and The Suck Valley Way.





Local Councillor Anthony Waldron is the organiser of the event.



