The government is expected to comfortably defeat a no confidence motion in the Minister for Justice.

The Sinn Fein motion will be debated and voted on in the Dail this evening.

The party says the rioting seen in Dublin on November 23rd could have been foreseen.

Both Sinn Fein and the Social Democrats say they have no confidence in Helen McEntee, however government TD's backed up by a number of independents will provide sufficient numbers to win a counter confidence vote.