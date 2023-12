Gardai across the region this morning are advising motorists to use the roads with caution as many remain quite slippy, particularly secondary routes.

Motorists are advised to only use the roads as necessary.

It comes as a Status Yellow 'low temperature' warning remains in place this morning for Connacht, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath.

Met Eireann's warning of slippery conditions underfoot, hazardous travelling conditions, and animal welfare issues.

The warning's in place until 10am.