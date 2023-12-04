Today marks the 23rd anniversary since the disappearance of Sandra Collins.

Gardaí in Ballina who are investigating the disappearance and murder of Sandra Collins are renewing their appeal to the public for information.



Sandra Collins was last sighted on the night of Monday, 4th December 2000 at approximately 11pm in the Country Kitchen premises on George’s Street, Killala, Co. Mayo. She was 28 years old at the time.



The search for Sandra has continued over the past 23 years and the investigation into her disappearance on 4th December 2000 remains active.



An Garda Síochána continue to liaise closely with the Collins’ family in relation to this ongoing investigation.



Gardaí want to thank the public who have been of assistance in this investigation to date.



An Garda Síochána and the Collins family are encouraging anyone who might have additional information, which perhaps they thought was insignificant at the time, to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone whose circumstances may have changed over the subsequent 23 years and are now in a position to share relevant information with the investigation team.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.



Anyone who contacts An Garda Síochána will be treated with confidentiality, compassion and sensitivity.

Sandra's brother Patrick has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan...