Galway City Council is delighted to announce that the annual Christmas Park and Ride Service will run from Galway Racecourse to the City Centre from Friday, 8 December until Sunday, 24 December.

Buses will run every 15 minutes in both directions Monday to Saturday from 9:30am to 9:15pm.

On Sundays, the service will run every 15 minutes from 11:00am to 7:00pm and every 30 minutes from 7:00pm to 9:15pm

Fares are €1 per person each-way, children and pensioners travel for free.

All-day parking at the racecourse is included in the bus fare.

Further information on the service can be found at www.GalwayCity.ie/Park-and-Ride