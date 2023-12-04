Introducing two year minimum sentencing for those who assault frontline workers would cut out a lot of attacks.

That’s the view of Westport Councillor Christy Hyland.

Following on from last Friday’s Joint Policing Committee meeting, Councillor Hyland said that we are now in a national crisis with regards to law and order.

He believes that there are two areas that need to be focused on in order to rectify the situation, which are the introduction of minimum sentencing and a referendum with regards to bail.

Those who are out on bail are causing a lot of trouble in the form of attacks and assaults as well, he added.

Councillor Hyland has been giving more information to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: