The Ray Leonard Players from Claremorris are celebrating an historic national title this morning.

They were named the overall winners in the Confined section of the All Ireland One-Act Drama Finals last night.

Leading performers Robert Holden and Vera Kilgallon were also named Best Male and Best Female Actors respectively.

This national award for The Ray Leonard Players came in their first appearance on the One-Act circuit.

It was a directorial debut for Tim Oates, with Mary Esler joining as Producer and Billy Freely on sound and light.

The group performed 'A Night Without Stars', a powerful play by Carl Nuzum.

The show starred Robert Holden (Man), Vera Kilgannon (Tara), Marion Walsh-McGuire (Bridie), Bríd Roe (Francie), John Fallon (Mike), and Des Pollard (Priest).

Midwest Radio's Rian Bailey spoke to Producer Mary Esler and first the Director Tim Oates: