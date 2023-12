An incident occurred at the weekend in Castlerea in which an animal got loose, and as a result a person was injured and hospitalised.

The Roscommon Herald are reporting that the animal made its way onto the road in Castlerea town.

Gardaí were assisted by a number of people at the scene to try and get the animal under control.

The animal has since been put down.

Investigations are ongoing.

(pic Castlerea Wikipedia)