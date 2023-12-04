Local election Independent candidate in the Castlebar electoral area Harry Barrett has called for answers on the Peace Park in the county town.

He claims that it’s been known for over two years that urgent remedial works are needed at the site, with subsidence threatening to collapse the monument, and if this is not dealt with quickly, health and safety issues will arise that may see the closure of the park.

He asks is the local authority waiting for it to collapse before action is taken?

The Peace Park, he says, is making a real contribution to the town and county. Not only that, it is building peace connections – here, in Northern Ireland and across the world. It draws many visitors to the town.

The work of the voluntary committee that set up the park is being threatened, he claims, by the lack of action from Mayo County Council.

He is also calling on Castlebar Municipal District Councillors to campaign to have the monument classified as a National Monument, to be maintained by the office of public works.

