The Ray Leonard Players from Claremorris are celebrating an historic national title this morning.

They were named the overall winners in the Confined section of the All Ireland One-Act Drama Finals last night.

Leading performers Robert Holden and Vera Kilgallon were also named Best Male and Best Female Actors respectively.

This national award for The Ray Leonard Players came in their first appearance on the One-Act circuit.

It was a directorial debut for Tim Oates, with Mary Esler joining as Producer and Billy Freely on sound and light.

The show starred Robert Holden (Man), Vera Kilgannon (Tara), Marion Walsh-McGuire (Bridie), Bríd Roe (Francie), John Fallon (Mike), and Des Pollard (Priest).

Speaking after the prize-giving ceremony, Director Tim Oates said:

“We are absolutely delighted with the result and to be honest, it’s still sinking in.

“Our win tonight in Castleblayney comes down to a really fantastic team effort.

“We had great teamwork from everyone right from the very beginning, and it was a hugely positive experience for all of us. We definitely didn’t expect to win, but it’s an amazing feeling and I’m thrilled for the entire cast and crew, and of course for Robert and Vera who also took the Best Male and Female Actor Awards.”