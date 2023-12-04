The current cold snap is set to continue until tomorrow, according to reports in this morning’s Irish Times.

There were Status Yellow low temperature, ice and fog warnings issued for the whole country over the weekend.

Drivers have been urged to allocate extra time for their journey this morning as some roads still pose hazardous conditions.

Temperatures reached lows of minus four in County Donegal, however most of north Europe were covered in snow.

Warmer and more unsettled conditions are expected to take over in the forecast for the coming days.