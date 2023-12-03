A special meeting of the West Mayo Municipal District is to take place later this month to discuss the up to date situation on the Pairc na Coille Housing Estate in Westport, an affordable housing development, in which 34 houses have been designated as having a problem with defective pyrite blocks.

Elected councillors are insisting that Mayo County Council provides clarity on the problem.

At the start of this week’s monthly meeting of the West Mayo Municipal District, standing orders were adjourned as four Westport based councillors demanded more information from council management on the situation.

They included councillors Peter Flynn, Christy Hyland, Johno O’Malley and Brendan Mulroy.

Cllr Flynn has been outlining to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley why the councillors insisted that the matter be addressed at the start of this week’s Municipal District meeting: