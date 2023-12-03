Housing in Ballyhaunis is at crisis point.

That’s according to local Fine Gael election candidate Alma Gallagher.

She has stated that Ballyhaunis is one of the fastest growing towns in the western region and, according to the latest census, the population has increased by 14%.

That’s three times the county average, according to Ms Gallagher.

She says that there is a total lack of availability of family homes in Balyhaunis and details the struggles one family in particular who were to be evicted last Thursday.

Working with local Councillor John Cribbin, Ms Gallagher has confirmed that an application has been submitted to the department for 30 additional houses for Phase 2 in Abbeyquarter.

She has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: