The Justice Minister Helen McEntee has received more public backing since the Dublin riots.

That's the finding of a new Sunday Independent / Ireland Thinks Poll published today.

Over half of people think the Justice Minister should not resign from her position, ahead of the no-confidence motion in her by Sinn Fein next week, following the Dublin riots.

A new Ireland Thinks poll for the Sunday Independent out today, shows 38 per cent are satisfied with her performance as Justice Minister.

While 49 per cent - are not happy with Minister McEntee's performance.

When it comes to the parties, the opinion poll shows Sinn Fein's support has dropped three points to 28 per cent.

Fine Gael is on 21 per cent, unchanged, Fianna Fa¡il is up one to 19 per cent and Labour has risen by one to 4 per cent.

The Greens have fallen one to 3 per cent and Independents and others have gone up by three to 14 per cent.

The Social Democrats are unchanged on 5 per cent, Solidarity-People Before Profit are also the same on 4 per cent, and Aontu are on 3 per cent unchanged.