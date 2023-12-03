The Government has been accused of ignoring people with disabilities, following the recent budget last October, by not prioritising the welfare of people who need specialist care and attention.

That's according to a Labour Party TD as today marks the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The day aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilise the fight for rights and the well being of the person.

Labour Party's spokesperson on Health Duncan Smith is outraged at the lack of government support.