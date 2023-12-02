A Sligo based Independent Councillor says electricity companies need to reduce the cost of charging electric vehicles to incentivise people to make the switch.

Councillor Marie Casserly says it costs between 50 and 60 cent per kilowatt hour to use public charging points, over twice the price of some of our European counterparts, such as France, who charge an average of 30 cent for the same service.

To charge at night time on a private charger, the cost is significantly less at 12 cent but not everyone has the option to install them at home, particularly those in apartments or town centres.

Councillor Casserly says while it is welcome news that chargers are being rolled out in our towns, more of them are needed.

She has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan: