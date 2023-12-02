The third volume of the History & Memories of Kilmactigue Parish book will be launched today.

An array of stories and folklore has been compiled by Danny Jones and Marie Fleming.

This bumper edition is the final instalment of a series of books which have chartered the social, cultural and historical aspects of the parish.

As well as the book launch there will be a photo exhibition on display.

This will take place in the Aclare Digital Hub at 3:30pm.

All proceeds from the book will go to the local Cancer Support Centre in Tubbercurry.