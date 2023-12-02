The Belmullet electoral area Fine Gael selection convention took place in the Broadhaven Bay Hotel last night.

There were two positions available with sitting Cllr Gerry Coyle and Pat Chambers now going forward to represent the area for the next local elections.

Cllr Coyle was nominated by the Geesala and Glenamoy party branch while Mr Chambers, who is IFA Hill Representative, was nominated by the Achill branch.

Midlands North West MEP Maria Walsh chaired the meeting.

The local elections will take place on June 7th of next year.