108 customers are currently being affected by a power outage in the Roosky area of County Roscommon.

The fault was reported at 11:28am this morning and the ESB are estimating that power will be restored at 6:00pm.

ESB Networks apologise for the loss of supply and say they will work to restore power as quickly as possible.

For more information you can head over to the ESB PowerCheck website – www.powercheck.esbnetworks.ie