A Status Yellow fog warning will come into effect for the whole country from 5:00pm this evening.

Met Éireann have listed poor visibility and hazardous travelling conditions as some of the possible impacts.

The warning will be valid until 12 noon on Sunday (December 3).

A Status Yellow low temperature/ ice warning will expire at 12 noon today but will come back into effect at 5:00pm this evening.

That warning too will last until 12 noon on Sunday.

Slippery underfoot conditions can be expected as well hazardous driving conditions and animal welfare issues.

For more information you can visit Met Éireann's website - www.met.ie/warnings/today