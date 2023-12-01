The HSE is urging every eligible person to get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19 urgently amid concern over an expected imminent rise in winter viruses.

This is particularly important for people with long term health conditions and healthcare workers (HCWs).

Paul Hooton, who is the Saolta Chief Director of Nursing and Midwifery says they are concerned that the uptake of the vaccines so far remains low, and that this may have a serious impact on public health in the coming weeks and months.

He says our hospitals are already feeling pressure from a significant level of RSV, particularly our paediatric services.

A significant rise in respiratory illnesses over the coming weeks is expected and Mr. Hooton is advising all those who are eligible to avail of the vaccine.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio News.