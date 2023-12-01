There is great excitement and pride today in Castlebar, as Castlebar Mitchels GAA Club has secured Gold for its promotion of the Irish Language.

The national award will be presented to the Irish and Cultural Officer with the club Padraig McKeon and his team at a ceremony in Dublin this evening.

Only seven clubs nationally have secured the title this year and three of those are clubs located in Gaeltacht areas.

“An teanga duchas” is being used extensively both on and off the pitch in Mitchels and that combined with the promotion and enjoyment of Irish music has seen the award, that has been set up in memory of the former Galway hurler and GAA President Joe McDonagh, secured by the Mayo club.

Just before Padraig set off for the capital this morning, Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley congratulated him and all involved and wished him well on his journey to collect the coveted gold:

(pic Castlebar Mitchels GAA Facebook)