€447,485 in CLÁR Funding has been confirmed for eleven projects in Mayo.

The successful projects receiving funding are as follows:

Ballyheane Football Club Project: Provision of mobile 200 seater steel stand with canopy and integrated picnic area.

Cost: €47,115 Hollymount Carramore GAA Club Project: Refurbishment of stand and accessibility works including ramped access to dressing rooms.

Cost: €37,620 Killala GAA Project: Construction of a new carpark.

Cost: €50,000 Manulla Sporting Club (Manulla FC) Project: Resurfacing of car park at Manulla FC.

Cost: €50,000 Charlestown Sarsfields GAA Club Project: Community walkway upgrades.

Cost: €50,000 Kilmeena GAA Club Project: Re-surface the driveways, carparks, and walkways in and around the club.

Cost: €50,000 Knockmore GAA Project: Develop a community playground.

Cost: €49,950 Cumann Liathróid Láimhe Thuar Mhic Éadaigh Project: Fencing and gate to existing playing court, application of non-slip paint, installation of spectator/player seating and lighting.

Cost: €19,800 Garrymore GAA Club Project: Community centre upgrade.

Cost: €45,000 Kilmore Community Sports Field Project: Upgrading of current lighting system as well as upgrading goal posts and nets.

Cost: €38,000 Crossmolina GAA Project: Upgrade of car parking facility.

Cost: €50,000

The funding has been welcomed by both Mayo Fine Gael TD’s.

The Chairperson of the Fine Gael parliamentary party Alan Dillon says this funding is hugely beneficial to sports clubs across the county.

Westport based Fine Gael TD and former Minister Michael Ring says there will be further Clar announcements in the coming weeks.