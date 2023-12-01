€447,485 in CLÁR Funding has been confirmed for eleven projects in Mayo.
The successful projects receiving funding are as follows:
- Ballyheane Football Club
- Project: Provision of mobile 200 seater steel stand with canopy and integrated picnic area.
- Cost: €47,115
- Hollymount Carramore GAA Club
- Project: Refurbishment of stand and accessibility works including ramped access to dressing rooms.
- Cost: €37,620
- Killala GAA
- Project: Construction of a new carpark.
- Cost: €50,000
- Manulla Sporting Club (Manulla FC)
- Project: Resurfacing of car park at Manulla FC.
- Cost: €50,000
- Charlestown Sarsfields GAA Club
- Project: Community walkway upgrades.
- Cost: €50,000
- Kilmeena GAA Club
- Project: Re-surface the driveways, carparks, and walkways in and around the club.
- Cost: €50,000
- Knockmore GAA
- Project: Develop a community playground.
- Cost: €49,950
- Cumann Liathróid Láimhe Thuar Mhic Éadaigh
- Project: Fencing and gate to existing playing court, application of non-slip paint, installation of spectator/player seating and lighting.
- Cost: €19,800
- Garrymore GAA Club
- Project: Community centre upgrade.
- Cost: €45,000
- Kilmore Community Sports Field
- Project: Upgrading of current lighting system as well as upgrading goal posts and nets.
- Cost: €38,000
- Crossmolina GAA
- Project: Upgrade of car parking facility.
- Cost: €50,000
The funding has been welcomed by both Mayo Fine Gael TD’s.
The Chairperson of the Fine Gael parliamentary party Alan Dillon says this funding is hugely beneficial to sports clubs across the county.
Westport based Fine Gael TD and former Minister Michael Ring says there will be further Clar announcements in the coming weeks.