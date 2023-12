€447,485 in CLÁR Funding has been confirmed for eleven projects in Mayo.

The successful projects receiving funding are as follows:

Ballyheane Football Club

Project: Provision of mobile 200 seater steel stand with canopy and integrated picnic area.

Cost: €47,115

Hollymount Carramore GAA Club

Project: Refurbishment of stand and accessibility works including ramped access to dressing rooms.

Cost: €37,620

Killala GAA

Project: Construction of a new carpark.

Cost: €50,000

Manulla Sporting Club (Manulla FC)

Project: Resurfacing of car park at Manulla FC.

Cost: €50,000

Charlestown Sarsfields GAA Club

Project: Community walkway upgrades.

Cost: €50,000

Kilmeena GAA Club

Project: Re-surface the driveways, carparks, and walkways in and around the club.

Cost: €50,000

Knockmore GAA

Project: Develop a community playground.

Cost: €49,950

Cumann Liathróid Láimhe Thuar Mhic Éadaigh

Project: Fencing and gate to existing playing court, application of non-slip paint, installation of spectator/player seating and lighting.

Cost: €19,800

Garrymore GAA Club

Project: Community centre upgrade.

Cost: €45,000

Kilmore Community Sports Field

Project: Upgrading of current lighting system as well as upgrading goal posts and nets.

Cost: €38,000

Crossmolina GAA

Project: Upgrade of car parking facility.

Cost: €50,000

The funding has been welcomed by both Mayo Fine Gael TD’s.

The Chairperson of the Fine Gael parliamentary party Alan Dillon says this funding is hugely beneficial to sports clubs across the county.

Westport based Fine Gael TD and former Minister Michael Ring says there will be further Clar announcements in the coming weeks.