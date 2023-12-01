A 22-year-old law graduate is set to be nominated as the Fine Gael candidate for the Swinford Local Electoral area for the forthcoming 2024 Council elections.

Antoinette Peyton will go before the party convention in Swinford on Sunday 10th December having been nominated by Swinford, Kiltimagh, Kilkelly and Charlestown branches as well as Mayo Young Fine Gael. Ms. Peyton is a native of Killasser and will join incumbent Foxford Councillor Neil Cruise on the party ticket.

Welcoming Ms. Peyton's decision to seek the nomination, Constituency Chairman Jim Higgins said "The Swinford organisation is delighted to have someone of Antoinette's prowess and commitment putting her name before the electorate. She is young and vibrant and has a very clear vision of what she wants to achieve as an elected representative for the people of Swinford district."

"Antoinette's involvement in the community is spread over a wide variety of areas. She is a member of Craobh Michael Davitt Comhaltas and actively involved in the Siamsa Sraide Street and Arts Festival. As Blath na Féile she proudly represented Swinford at this year's Mayo Rose Competition. She is imbued with a deep passion for farming and sport."

"She is very conscious that for the first time since the State's foundation Swinford does not have a sitting Councillor on Mayo County Council. The Mayo Fine Gael Executive looks forward to working with Antoinette to maximise the party's vote in the area come election time." Mr. Higgins concluded.