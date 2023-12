A woman remains in hospital this morning after being struck by a vehicle in East Mayo yesterday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a car, which occurred on Bridge Street, Ballyhaunis, yesterday, at approximately 6.30pm.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 70’s was taken to Mayo University Hospital for treatment for injuries believed at this time to be non-life-threatening.

Investigations are ongoing.