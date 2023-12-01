As part of Mayo County Council’s Budget 2024 plans, a number of small allocations have been provided to various organizations and events across the county.

Siamsa Stráide in Swinford, who celebrate their 40th year in 2024, the Joyce County Geopark and Louisburgh Holiday Cottages are among the groups to receive investment.

Funding in this bracket ranges from €5,000 - €10,000.

Mayo County Council have allocated €10,000 funding to go towards a memorial of Private Billy Kedian in Ballyhaunis.

Billy was killed while serving in Lebanon, with next year marking 25 years since his death.

There are plans to unveil a monument in his memory next May.

Gerry O’Boyle is a member of the committee involved in the organisation of this monument.

He has been giving more information to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey.