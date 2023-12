A Mayo-based business has been awarded €10,000 through the Enterprise Ireland Three Grants for Small Businesses competition.

Eco Powered Cabinets was one of ten companies to be chosen to share the €100,000 prize fund.

Founder Darren Forde from Hollymount set up the company last year while climbing Croagh Patrick with his family after he realised there was no defibrillator on the mountain itself.