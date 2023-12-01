Farmers say they'll have to cull pregnant cows if they're to meet reduced stock numbers under the nitrates derogation.

They'll be protesting outside the constituency offices of Minister's Michael McGrath and Simon Coveney in Cork today.

Farmers say all they're looking for is time to allow them calve their cows in a phased manner, so they can meet the required targets, but their request has been refused

Conor O'Leary of the IFA in Cork says farmers have been thrown under a bus by the Agriculture Minister and the EU Commission.