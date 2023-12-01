Gardai are warning they will be out in force over the next few weeks as the Christmas period gets into full swing.

They have launched their annual Christmas and New Year Road Safety Campaign this morning.

Gardai are warning motorists not to drink-drug drive not to use mobile phones and slow down.

172 people have lost their lives on Irish roads so far this year with Gardai saying for every fatality there are on average 10 serious injuries.

Paula Hillman Assistant Garda Commissioner wants people to stay safe.