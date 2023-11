A Cyber attack has occurred on the eurotronics of the group water scheme in the Drum / Binghamstown area of Erris.

This extraordinary occurrence will mean people on the Drum/Binghamstown Group Water Scheme will be without water for tonight and in to tomorrow.

Erris based Sinn Fein Deputy Rose Conway-Walsh says crews are desperately trying to repair the equipment.

She has been giving more details to Midwest News this evening.