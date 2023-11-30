The countdown is on to Saturday’s Connacht Junior Football Final in Hastings Insurance MacHale Park in Castlebar.

Lahardane MacHales are taking on Owenmore Gaels of Sligo at 1:30pm and Midwest Radio will have full live commentary of the game with thanks to E-Solutions and Willie B Coach Hire.

Midwest Radio paid a visit to Lahardane National School ahead of the big game where we spoke to the pupils and were treated to a wonderful song at the end.

We began by speaking to Naomi who told us who her favourite Lahardane player is.