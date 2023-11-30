Funding has been approved for the Michael Davitt Museum in Straide as a result of Mayo County Council’s 2024 Budget plans.

Councillor Ger Deere has welcomed the allocation saying that this is a very important investment, paying tribute to ‘one of Ireland’s most important sons’.

The facility is currently struggling with no government funding, according to the Castlebar Councillor.

Originally, budget forecasts allocated a sum in the region of €8,000 to the museum which was not received well by councillors.

At this week's budget meeting of Mayo County Council it was decided to provide €25,000 to the museum.

Fine Gael Cllr Deere has been giving more information on the allocation to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey...