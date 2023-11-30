Achill Island Sea Salt, a family-owned business founded in 2013, has been recognised as a culinary treasure with a prestigious protected status.

The product has gained Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) recognition, with publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.

PDO status is awarded to products originating in a specific place, with characteristics related to the geographical environment. The salt is hand harvested from the waters around Achill Island.

The accolade is a testament to the quality of the O’Malley family’s hand-harvested sea salt.

Maebh O’Malley, Marketing Manager with Achill Island Sea Salt spoke to Midwest Radio’s Tommy Marren about what the new status means…